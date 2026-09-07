Belle Isle bounces back after storm damage as Detroiters celebrate Labor Day on the island

DETROIT, Mich. — Belle Isle is bouncing back after last week's powerful storms left behind fallen trees and debris across the island — and Detroiters say not even storm damage could keep them away on Labor Day.

After the storms tore up much of the ground, the city asked for help — and Detroiters answered the call, volunteering to clean up the island ahead of the holiday.

Yecemia Sanchez, who was enjoying the island Monday, said the cleanup effort made a visible difference.

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"The weather did damage some of the trees, but it's still beautiful," Sanchez said.

Jean-Claude Azar agreed.

"And it looks like they cleaned it up pretty nicely already," Azar said.

Downed trees had surrounded every corner of the island following last week's storms. One visitor recalled the intensity of the lightning.

"I hadn't seen lightning like that in years. It was like boom, boom, boom," Juanza said.

But the damage did little to dampen the Labor Day spirit.

"Labor day — come on. We all work hard and everything," Juanza said.

Desaree Cryor said the holiday is a well-earned break.

"Always, always busy… working — everybody works constantly," Cryor said.

David Laston echoed that sentiment, saying a day off at Belle Isle is exactly what he needed.

"Having a day off really gives me a break from that environment," Laston said.

For many, there was simply no other place to be.

"Always Belle Isle," Juanza said.

"This is the place to be," Carlos Davis said.

"No, Belle Isle is exactly it," Laston said.

Cryor credited the community for the swift cleanup.

"Everytime Detroit says they're going to do a clean up we get it done," Cryor said.

Laston said the response was a reflection of the city's character.

"This is Detroit. We've always had a strong city, a strong people — we help each other," Laston said.

Davis said the community's commitment runs deeper than the weather.

"Nature runs its course, but we're still going to show up," Davis said.

With the island's paths cleared by volunteers, families gathered to grill, fish, and spend time together — and for many, that sense of community was the real highlight of the day.

"It's just a blessing," Laston said.

"Make memories — no drama," Cryor said.

"Family means everything to me," Constance Nelson-Durden said.

"We all need to unite and come together," Laston said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

