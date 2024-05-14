Watch Now
Belle Isle giant slide set to reopen this summer with new safety improvements

The giant Belle Isle Slide is reopening to the public on Friday after it was shut down last week when riders went flying, literally catching air. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said they have addressed the problem, and have even launched a new safety video to show folks how to properly ride the slide. According to the DNR, they have scrubbed the surface and plan on spraying water on the slide in between rides to control the speed.
Posted at 11:22 AM, May 14, 2024
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The now famous giant slide on Belle Isle is set to reopen this summer with new safety improvements.

During a presentation in front of city council on Tuesday, officials say that they are replacing some padding at the slide and making improvements so people don't hit the side rails. That's according to Detroit Documenter Nachum Eichenhorn and our partners at Outlier Media.

The slide reopened in August 2022 after repairs were made, and after videos showed riders going down the slide, flying and literally catching air.

It was then shut down again so the Michigan Department of Natural Resources could make adjustments, which included removing most of the wax.

The slide had been in operation for six years, according to the DNR, and had over 30,000 people go down it without injury.

A date for reopening has not been announced.

