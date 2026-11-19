SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A front yard filled with a family's belongings is raising health and safety concerns in Sumpter Township, where neighbors warn the mess is turning into a magnet for critters and strangers are picking through what was left behind.

Furniture, food and toiletries are just a fraction of the soiled belongings blanketing the front yard of a home on Martinsville Road after a family of more than four decades was forced out on Oct. 30. Their property was left exposed to the elements, animals and scrappers.

Neighbors say the problem has only gotten worse by the day.

"I've been going back and forth for the first couple of days and I got tired of trying to, you know, stop people from going through it and, it's not easy," Brannon Baker said. "You know just having their stuff out there in the middle of the yard is not a good look for anybody," Baker said.

Concerned residents reached out to me at 7 News Detroit, warning the pile of debris poses health and safety hazards.

"This could be a dropping grounds for everything else and and we don't want that we don't need that," Victoria Baker said.

The Bakers say their hearts break for the family who once called this house home.

"This was never even thought about that this would happen to them," Victoria Baker said.

"She's lived out here for more than 40 years the family. I'm just concerned that if that is the way that folks are treated that's devastating, that's a shame," Victoria Baker said.

One of the former homeowners told me by phone that 34th District Court officers gave them little time to grab what they could before putting them — and all of their belongings — out on the lawn.

"That should not happen like that. If they were going to put them out there should a should have been somewhere for their stuff to go or at least make suggestions to them, but not just to put their stuff out and then walk away," Victoria Baker said.

Sumpter Township's public safety director tells me dumpsters should have been brought in to dispose of any unwanted items. He says he's spent weeks tracking down the bank that now owns the property, pressuring them to hire a contractor to clean up the site.

The 34th District Court says deputies typically post a 24-hour notice on the door before an eviction takes place. While dumpsters are sometimes brought in, it remains unclear whether officials actually require them.

We reached out to Lakeview Loan Servicing, the company that foreclosed on the home, for comment, and we are still waiting to hear back.

The township's public safety director tells me a contractor is scheduled to haul away what's left Saturday morning.

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