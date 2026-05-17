Berkley police seek help identifying those behind anti-Semitic fliers found in neighborhoods

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Berkley police are asking for the community's help in finding the people responsible for distributing anti-Semitic fliers across several neighborhood streets overnight.

Officers collected about 100 paper fliers containing anti-Semitic language. Police believe the fliers were distributed overnight between May 15th and 16th.

The fliers were found on the front lawns of homes on Henley, Cass, Oxford and Wiltshire streets.

Steven Ingber, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Detroit, said he believes the fliers are a form of intimidation.

"My first thought is enough already, this has got to stop, this is just pure intimidation, I mean to spread such filth. I don't know where this hate comes from," Ingber said.

WXYZ Steven Ingber

"Why somebody thought it was a good thing to drop a 100 anti-semitic fliers off in a quaint neighborhood, nobody wants that," Ingber said.

Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield of the Berkley Police Department said the way the fliers were distributed was not an appropriate way to express differing beliefs.

"I don't that's is the proper avenue to have a discussion about different beliefs and to basically litter literature all over someone's yard isn't the proper thing," Hadfield said.

Hadfield said keeping residents safe is a priority.

"We want people to feel safe in this community and all communities in the state of Michigan," Hadfield said.

If someone is identified, Hadfield said they could face charges including littering or improperly posting fliers.

WXYZ Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield

Meanwhile, Ingber said the issue extends beyond any one group.

"This is not a jewish problem, this is a everybody problem," Ingber said.

Berkley police are asking residents in the area where the fliers were distributed to check their home surveillance video. Anyone who sees something relevant to the case is asked to reach out to police.

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