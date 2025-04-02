Berkley's Adult Transition Program starts microbusiness making dog treats

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's a new microbusiness in Berkley — this one was started by students.

“Hoppy Puppy” has brought in hundreds of dollars the past couple of months. Berkley's adult transition programs for students is behind it all.

Spent grains from the bottom of the tank at Dog and Pony Brewing to the kitchen at Berkley's Adult Transition Program (BAT) are the main ingredient in their dog treats.

BAT is currently housed at Berkley First United Methodist Church while construction happens at their permanent home.

"We usually make the dough from scratch, and we do a very good job with that," Derek Van Wormer said.

They mix the ingredients, roll the dough and cut it into shapes for baking.

Watch the process of students making dog treats in the video player below:

VIDEO: Inside the process: How the students make the dog treats

The treats then go to their other partner “Our Neighborhood Academy” for packaging. Some students also work there.

All 17 students ages 18 to 26 in the BAT program are business partners and owners in the Hoppy Puppy microbusiness.

"This truly is a student-developed startup, and the students have their hand in every single part of the company and including the development of the company, from choosing the name, choosing our logo, creating and designing our logo,” interim Administrator Sharon Berke said. “They researched packaging and chose our packaging, everything from the bag that we used to the labels, all of it, every single piece of it. They research and we meet together and as a complete company team, we make decisions and move forward.”

Some students have never baked dog treats before.

"It's not always easy, but it's not too bad once you get the hang of it," Van Wormer said.

It’s a business they’re proud to play a big role in.

"I feel proud and an accomplishment to do my own business,” Isabelle Moss said.

Student Elisheva Tobi balances the books.

"It started as a microbusiness, but I feel like it's more than a microbusiness. I feel like it's a major business to me,” Tobi said. "It's an amazing opportunity to grow and learn about different things."

She hopes to learn more about finance and sell her own products one day.

That's what Berke says BAT and this program is all about. A key part of the program is work-based learning and job readiness, helping students develop independence in the community.

"It's a wonderful community collaboration but even more importantly, it's been just such a valuable entrepreneurial experience and pre-vocational experience for our students," Berke said.

The last two months racked in sales over $500. Because of the growth, they're now using the profits to branch out into dog shirts.

"We are in this for the long haul," Berke said.

They're grateful for their community and are hopeful for their continued support.

You can purchase Hoppy Puppy at these locations:

