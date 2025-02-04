Berlin Township officials warn of man posing as worker, ransacking homes when allowed entry

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Berlin Township officials are raising the alarm after a man has been posing as a worker in the area looking to check water lines, only to have a team of suspects waiting and ready to enter and ransack homes.

It’s an intricate plan that has officials asking to not let anyone into your home if you don't recognize them and to check on your elderly neighbors.

“It’s a real quiet neighborhood. I’m surprised anything has happened in this neighborhood, but there’s people out there that want take advantage of people. It’s just terrible," resident David Orosz said.

Berlin Charter Township Supervisor Mary Jo Gedelian says a man in his 50s is knocking on doors claiming he’s working on homes in the area and that he accidentally hit a water line, insisting they go to the basement to test the water.

A few weeks ago, one woman on Labo Road did not comply and the man left, but another 97-year-old woman on Swan Creed Road let the man in on Sunday.

After gaining entry, two other men entered and ransacked her home looking for valuables while she was distracted. Nothing of value was taken except a sense of safety for residents.

“It’s just upsetting generally because the elderly, they can’t really defend themselves and a lot of times, they’re either alone or they don’t see their family much, so it’s just a low blow. It’s gross," resident Bianca Simunec-Grob said.

Officials posted a warning to the township offices reminding residents to call the water department directly if there are any issues or to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office if they see something suspicious.

Residents now say they feel a sense of duty to check on the older members in their community, so this doesn't happen again.

“My next door neighbor, she is certainly older and I care about her very much and respect her and I would hate for something like that to happen to her," resident Leland Weiss said.

Gedelian says the Berlin Township community is tight-knit and she personally knows the two targeted women. She adds that the women told her the suspects seemed to get away in a gray truck.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating and that when and if additional information is developed regarding suspects, they will put out an update.