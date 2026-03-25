(WXYZ) — Have you been getting a bunch of robo calls about personal loan approvals lately? The Better Business Bureau is reporting a resurgence of this phishing scam here in Southeast Michigan. Here's a transcription of one of the calls:

"I'm Daniel Reeves, calling from loan underwriting, reaching out regarding your personal loan approval. Your file is currently under final review. If you prefer to speak directly to underwriting, you can reach us at 855-994-2142."

The BBB issued a consumer warning about this scam last fall, when more than 1500 complaints came in during a 1-to 2-month period. Some victims reported receiving multiple calls a day.

Watch Alicia's report below

Better Business Bureau reports a rise in personal loan approval phishing scam

But another wave of these calls is hitting Michigan. Nakia Mills, the Marketing Director for the BBB, tells me 300 reports of loan processing scam calls have come in, just since the beginning of 2026.

I asked her why you should not return these phone calls.

WXYZ

“Do not reach for these phone calls because one, they're probably after your personal financial information," Mills said. "So, then you're at a risk for, you know, bank fraud, identity theft, everything of that nature. So, no social security numbers, no birth dates. It's just better not to engage. And also you're letting scammers know that your information, your phone number is active. So then they might share it with more people.”

The BBB released these tips to avoid loan processing scam calls:

