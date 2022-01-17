Biden administration to launch the website for free COVID-19 at-home tests Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Over the weekend, COVID-19 at-home test kits became free at local pharmacies for customers with insurance. It's part of the federal government's effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This Wednesday, the White House is also launching a new website called covidtests.gov where people can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to be sent to their homes.

The Biden administration will distribute nearly half a billion tests nationwide. They say they will be delivered to homes within 7 to 12 days.

In the meantime, people are still scrambling to find at-home tests and large pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS aren't the only places sold out. Some local mom-and-pop shop pharmacies are too.

"I sold out probably the 24th and I haven't been able to get more," Somerset Pharmacy owner Helplis Youssef said.

But once his pharmacy gets them in stock, customers with insurance will be able to get them for free.

"It's something good to have at home just to make sure if you do or feel any symptoms you can take it," Youssef said.

But pharmacies aren't the only place people can get a test at no cost. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also teaming up with local libraries to give away free COVID-19 tests in underserved areas.

The state shipped out 5,500 kits to almost 20 libraries across the state including Detroit Public Libraries. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of these free tests.

In a recent statement, she said "thanks to this new rule, a family of four, for example, can get 32 tests every month, saving them at least $384 every month. This expanded access to tests will lower costs."