Big, Bright Light Show kicks off Monday in Rochester with annual Lagniappe celebration

The annual Big, Bright Light Show will kick off in Downtown Rochester on Monday night with Lagniappe.

Lagniappe is a Creole word for "a little something extra" and it embodies the spirit of giving and appreciation.

Each year, the Rochester Downtown Development Authority kicks off the holidays with Lagniappe and the start of the Big, Bright Light Show.

Lights cover the buildings of Downtown Detroit and will be turned on at 7 p.m. Retired WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen will help light the town with Santa and other special guests.

The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Main St. will be closed in Downtown Rochester from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, and they can watch the programming on the stage located at the crosswalk of W. 4th St. and Main St.

After the lights turn on, kids can share Christmas wishes with Santa from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Big, Bright Light Show will then run nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 19.