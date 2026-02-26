'Big Gretch out': Gov. Whitmer delivers her final State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her final State of the State address in Lansing Wednesday night.

Whitmer laid out her plans for her final year in office while speaking to a divided Legislature.

You can watch the full speech below:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her final State of the State address in 2026

The governor addressed uncertainty in the national economy, growing Michigan's economy, boosting literacy rates among young students and tackling the cost of housing.

Whitmer, who delivered her first State of the State speech in 2019, signed off Wednesday night by saying "Big Gretch out," referencing a nickname Michigan residents gave her during her time in office.

You can watch the Republic response from Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt below:

Sen. Aric Nesbitt delivers Republic response after Gov. Whitmer's final State of the State

