Detroit rapper Big Sean will be performing a free concert on Sunday to celebrate 10 years of his album "Dark Sky Paradise."

He posted on Instagram Thursday that the concert will be at Saint Andrews Hall at 8 p.m.

Fans can register by visiting this link here and tickets will be available at 3 p.m. Friday.

Big Sean said it will be the first time performing "Dark Sky Paradise" front to back.