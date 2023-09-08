Biggest, healthiest block party returns to Detroit with free medical screenings

The biggest, healthiest block party is coming back to the City of Detroit. This weekend, people will be able to party while prioritizing their wellness.

It's happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the Detroit Health Department will block off John R. to 100 Mack Ave.

There will be a DJ, free food and giveaways. The department will also offer free health and dental screenings, vaccinations for people of all ages, free metal detectors and gun locks.

Denise Fiar Razo, the chief public health officer for the City of Detroit, said the city has some of the lowest child immunization rates in the state.

This event is an opportunity for families to ask any questions they may have.

"So whether you need your COVID vaccine or your flu vaccine, just come on down to our event," Fair Razo said. It’s an opportunity for our families to sit down with a nurse, one-on-one, and ask questions and get the information they need so their family can thrive."

More than 1,000 people attended last year's block party, and the health department is anticipating that number to go up this year.