Bill aims to require Michigan schools to teach cursive handwriting

There's a big push to bring back cursive handwriting in Michigan. There are 21 states that have mandates for cursive to be taught in the classroom, but there is no requirement in Michigan.

Cursive writing has its benefits. Advocates point to several studies that have shown cursive improves retention and comprehension, but also enhances motor skills.

With the emergence of texting, direct-messaging and emoji, a lot of people are wondering if cursive is a dying art, but the new legislation hopes to keep it alive.

"I was like they stopped teaching children how to write in cursive. I guess everything is going digital," Ralph Buxton said. He still writes in cursive.

At 5 and 6 years old, Nyla Hausley, a parent, said the kids are missing out.

"I feel like it's extremely important to be taught cursive handwriting. It's something that we learn for a reason. And for them not to be taught that, I feel like they're missing a part of ligature," Hausley said.

State Rep. Brenda Carter said she wants to give Michigan schools the choice to teach cursive.

"I was on the Pontiac School District Board of Education and many of the constituents came to me and said, ya know, our young people can't read or write in cursive," she said.

Carter said this is her third time introducing the bill. This time, she believes it has momentum to become law.

"If we don't know how to sign then, how you going to sign for your checks? How are you going to sign for your marriage or divorce paper or a will? How are you going to sign if you don't know how write, read, in cursive? So these are some of the things that we want our school districts to look at as far as having the option," Carter said.

The Michigan Department of Education supports the bill and released a statement saying, "MDE supports the bill believing there's value in cursive writing. The bill does not mandate use of cursive writing, but rather lifts up the conversation regarding the body of research connected to cursive, and other values of the practice for local districts to consider as each develops or updates its writing curriculum. If the bill becomes state law, MDE is aware of a number of quality cursive programs that we could provide to districts that decide to teach cursive writing."

Carter said the bill will be in front of a hearing in the education committee on April 11.