Bills for early prison release through productivity credits under review

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Proposed legislation in Lansing is seeking to make it possible for prisoners to be released sooner, based on them pursuing productivity credits while incarcerated.

The proposal currently under review in the state House aims to create opportunities for inmates to turn their lives around. Yet, concerns are being raised by survivors of domestic violence.

“Lawmakers need to look at all of the exclusions and add exclusions for domestic violence, stalking, attempted strangulation,” survivor Nicole Beverly said. “We know domestic violence has one of the highest recidivism rates of all crimes.”

Statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence show 20 people per minute in the United States are being physically abused, equaling 10 million men and women a year.

Beverly says the proposal should not be shorten sentences for those who pose a safety risk, such as her ex-husband.

“Victims have to be notified. Everybody can’t qualify. If you're CSC, trafficking, murder you don’t qualify. We may add more later,” state Rep. Tyrone Carter from the Detroit Caucus told 7 Action News.

While in session, Carter said, “They’re going to get out. Do you want them to come out the same or worse? Or do you want them to come out the same and better?”

Another lawmaker, Rep. Kara Hope, says this will exclude murderers and rapists.

“The goal is to return people back to society in better shape than they were before. They’ll be in better shape to have a productive, positive influence on their community,” Hope said.

For Beverly, it’s a matter of staying committed to seeing the entire picture.

“We need to take this very seriously and they need to look at this bill and very strategic about what crimes they're exempting," she said.

A House committee vote could happen sometime in June, according to lawmakers. More testimony is expected soon in Lansing.

