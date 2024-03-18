Bills that would improve education for kids in foster care in Michigan awaiting Whitmer's signature

It's an exciting victory for improving the education of children in foster care in Michigan.

Several bills easily passed the State House and State Senate and are now on the way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.

The silent struggles of children in foster care trying to get an education has been a top I've been covering for over a year.

You can watch my report from August 2023 on the topic below

Foster kids feeling left out of Michigan's $24.3B education investment

Alyssa Andrews told me she wondered when people will notice her. It was from a conversation in August. Students shared their education nightmares to lawmakers, hoping for change.

Fast forward to present day.

"I’m happy, I would say that I'm more happy now, but I'm not content," Andrews said.

Three bills aimed at overhauling how foster care youth are educated in our state passed the State Senate with zero objections, and the youth received a standing ovation when it passed the State House.

Now the bills sit on Whitmer's desk with only five days left to sign them into law.

“I’m just very hopeful," Andrews said.

So let's break down the bills.



4476 would require all children in foster care take classes that follow the Michigan Merit Curriculum. It's a system all public schools follow, but it's currently not required at all residential homes that many foster youth are placed in.

4677 would make sure the state is tracking the performance of foster care, like graduation or drop-out rates

4768 requires the Michigan Department of Education to oversee the curriculum of schools that foster care youth are enrolled in.

"I’m excited just to see the young people empowered. It’s such a wonderful journey to see their stories change actual outcomes," Saba Jebrai, who has been leading the the foster youth in their efforts, said.

Jebrai believes the state is on the brink of making history.

“It’s just no words to put in watching them believe they can have impact," Jebrai said.