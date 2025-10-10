Bird rescue cries foul over Michigan DNR euthanasia plans

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit bird rescue is crying foul over accusations by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources that it's housing and rehabbing wild birds without a permit.

"They said that we had 30 days to euthanize everything on the property (that's) wild that cannot fly. We don't know exactly what they mean by that or what they're gonna do," Matthew Lyson, the founder of the Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary, said.

He has dozens of domestic ducks on his 5-acre property. However, other wild birds hanging out on the pond, like the Canadian geese and swans, are ruffling feathers over at the DNR. Lyson told 7 News Detroit the DNR wants the wild injured birds to be euthanized and that the state's accusing him of rehabbing them without a permit.

"The charges are possessing animals that... they say we took animals from the wild, brought 'em here, rehabbed them, which we did not," he said.

"Somebody brought us a duck. We were able to remove all the hooks and put him back out in the wild. Apparently, they say that is rehabbing an animal and we should not have done that. We should have left the animal out there in the wild to suffer and eventually die."

With the help of donations, Lyson said he is able to provide emergency veterinary care to injured birds people bring to his rescue and sanctuary.

He said he then tries and find a licensed rehabber to take and care for the wild ones. So, Lyson said the rescue is only a temporary stop for the injured fowl and that the birds are in an open space, free to come and go from his property.

"If you can keep something from suffering, you'd do that. Of course, you have to do it within the law," he said.

The issue is now in court.

Lyson said he's been in operation for nearly 20 years and that he tried to end this whole hassle by getting a wildlife rehab permit, which would then allow him to get a collector's permit.

But he got a denial letter on Tuesday. In it, the DNR expressed concern for the spread of disease and they take issue with what they say is the commingling of wild and domestic birds.

"They're intent is to come after us when they know they can work with us, give us the permit (and) we can do everything that they want," Lyson said.

7 News Detroit reached out to the DNR for comment. Ed Golder, a DNR spokesperson, said: "This is an open investigation, and we'll be happy to discuss it once it is complete."

