Birmingham business reports pride flag theft, pushes for Equality Act

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of Shain Park Realtors put up a new pride flag Tuesday afternoon after he said someone removed the previous pride flag insignia twice.

James Cristbrook said it’s not only theft, but it's a violation of his civil rights.

"Birmingham has been a wonderful home for us. Southeast Michigan has been a wonderful home for us and hopefully, this is just a blip in where we are as a country and where we are as a community," he said.

Cristbrook said the incidents occurred during Pride Month in June, and the insignia's were on the front door.

"My first thing was, did it blow away? I looked everywhere. I checked in the garbage cans. It was very hardily applied to our door. So, it would have taken a lot to do that. I was disappointed. I was saddened," he said.

When it happened a second time, Cristbrook said he knew there was ill-intent.

He said he reported it to the Birmingham Police Department. The department told 7 Action News as of now, investigators haven't developed any suspects, haven't been given any camera footage and are unclear of a motive.

Congresswoman Halely Stevens presented Cristbrook and his staff with the new flag on Tuesday. The two also discussed the federal Equality Act. The legislation passed the U.S. House, but it has not passed the Senate.

"We still have not seen the Equality Act passed and signed into law. The Equality Act is federal legislation that opens up the civil rights package here in the United States of America that make it illegal to discriminate against our gay neighbors, business owners, for being gay," Stevens said.

Cristbrook said he travels the country speaking on issues pertaining to diversity and inclusion.

"We've got a lot of work to do on so many levels, but I believe this voice and this type of work is the beginning of it and definitely won't be the end. Unfortunately, there's always going to be more work to do," he said.