Birmingham police investigate shooting at a short-term rental property

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A shooting at a short-term rental property in Birmingham left a typically quiet neighborhood stunned on Saturday.

The shooting happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. at a home on E. Lincoln Street near Woodward Avenue.

Birmingham police said no injuries were reported and a party was taking place inside the house which was being rented out.

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke to the owners of the house off camera, and they said the property was an Airbnb.

Officers detained one person who had a gun and fled the area. Police also took others in for questioning.

Phoebe Essak was at her brother’s house a few doors down from where the shooting took place. She described the community as typically peaceful.

"Very much quiet, not a lot of noise, it’s just like heavy traffic, that’s the most," Essak said.

WXYZ Phoebe Essak

"We started peeping through our window and we see that there’s like an argument, everybody’s kind of huddled over there," Essak said.

Brad Host is a commissioner for the city of Birmingham. He has voiced concerns about short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods for years.

"This thing that happened this morning certainly is a poster child for how these short term rentals can become detrimental to a neighborhood," Host said.

Host said he hopes to discuss what the city can do about short-term rentals at the next commission meeting on Monday.

"It’s a detriment to the ambiance to the neighborhood. It’s a disruption to the sense of community and it’s also not a neighborly situation," Host said.

WXYZ Birmingham City Comissioner Brad Host

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Captain Michael Simpson at (248) 530-1770.

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