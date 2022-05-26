Birmingham Public Schools to lay off teachers after budget shortfall

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Layoffs are coming to Birmingham teachers just months after the district discovered they miscalculated their budget, leading to a deficit of more than $14 million.

The timeline of layoffs and the exact number of layoffs is still unclear, but according to the teachers union, meetings are happening this week.

“I want to acknowledge the district is dealing with some tough decisions right now," Birmingham Public Schools Superintendent Embekka Roberson said during a meeting Tuesday. "Earlier this year, we shared that there was a shortfall."

At Tuesday’s Birmingham school board meeting, Roberson announced what many had feared. Due to a budget shortfall, a number of Birmingham teachers will be laid off.

"I wish our district was not in this position," Roberson said. "But we are here in a time where we have to make some adjustments with staffing based on that declining enrollment.”

According to Roberson, the district has lost more than 600 students in the last two years and more than 1,000 students over the last decade. The declines were underestimated in the original budget, which contributed to the shortfall.

This was discussed at a March 15 board meeting, where the president of the teachers union spoke to the board.

“In any school district, people are the costliest part of the overall budget, yet they are also the most important," said Birmingham Education Association President Amy Denys-Wagner during the March 15 meeting.

Denys-Wagner urged the board to protect teachers and staff as they address the shortfall, especially in the midst of a national teacher shortage.

“I implore you to remember the people, these faces and how critical they are to our children. Yours and mine,” Denys- Wagner said during the meeting.

When reached for comment after the announcement of layoffs, Denys-Wagner provided the following statement: