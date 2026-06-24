Birmingham residents blame city and contractors for bumpy, flooding street upgrade

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A street that connects Woodward Avenue to Adams Road in Birmingham is undergoing a major upgrade, but it's also causing a bumpy battle between city government and residents.

Half of Wimbleton Drive is under construction. However, if the final product turns out anything like phase one, residents say they are bracing for an absolute disaster.

For the people who live on the street, a simple drive down Wimbleton has become a test of endurance.

"It's very bumpy. If you drive it, it's like (motions/undulates her hand) up and down," Sue Hornung described.

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Her neighbor, Ryan Mcguire, said "It's like literally, you're on a bucking bronco."

"It is now a roller-coaster to drive on," resident Danny Hill said.

Yet, that stretch right off Woodward Avenue is brand new. It's been freshly reconstructed and sealed.

"I think the city chose contractors that just weren't up to par," McGuire said.

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The issues go far beyond just a rough ride. Residents are pointing out aesthetic flaws and serious drainage failures.

"And then you saw some of the conditions of the pictures when it rains. You'll look at some of these catch basins that are completely off. The water that's pooling everywhere," Hill said.

Some of the catch basins actually slope away from the drain in the wrong direction. Neighbors said the construction has also caused property damage, leaving ruined sprinkler systems along the easements.

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Frustrated residents showed up en masse to Monday's city commission meeting to demand answers.

Birmingham Mayor Clinton Baller said he and other commissioners personally rode the road after being flooded with complaints.

"I do not believe the surface of that road meets a standard acceptable to anybody," Baller said.

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Paul Tulikangas of Nowak and Fraus Engineers answered questions at the meeting. The firm is consulting with the city on the project

“I believe the road is designed mostly per plan. We have not done a final as-built, and we have not done a punch list, which are two critical items which I believe will address probably a lot of the concerns,” he told commissioners.

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But with no actual action item on the agenda, residents left feeling stuck.

7 News Detroit asked Hill what an acceptable outcome is.

"I mean, a lot of city officials both on the commission, the mayor, at city planning, at city engineering have admitted fault here and said that this has been a complete disaster from start to finish. The real question is are they gonna redo this road and are they gonna do it at the cost of the city?" he replied.

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Wimbleton residents said they are currently footing the bill and claims that liens are being placed on their homes until it's paid off.

"Ours is probably gonna end up more like 13 (thousand dollars) to $15,000," Hornung said.

7 News Detroit reached out to Nowak and Fraus Engineers for comment. The firm declined and deferred to the city's engineering department. The city also stated "no comment."