Birmingham restaurant e Fiori brings Italian heritage through food, design and hospitality

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Birmingham restaurant is channeling Italian heritage into every detail — from the seasonal dishes on the plate to the floral boutique at the front door.

e Fiori Ristorante, led by chef and owner Luciano DelSignore, is built around a celebration of Italian culture and a commitment to creating a memorable dining experience for every guest.

"I always feel close to my Italian Heritage. I'm proud to be an Italian. I think that's where my passion came from," DelSignore said.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Birmingham's E Fiori restaurant brings a taste of Italy to metro Detroit

His approach to Italian cooking leans on simplicity.

"Italian food is not overdone. It's a few ingredients on a plate," DelSignore said.

Those ingredients, he said, are of the highest quality and sourced from around the world.

He said great dining requires both the food and the service to work in equal measure.

"You can't have one without the other," DelSignore said. "We want the hospitality to be so beautiful. We're part of a memory for you for the rest of your life."

The restaurant features four Italian-themed dining rooms and four seasonal menus. DelSignore said his family roots shaped the elegance of the space and its connection to Italian tradition.

"I'm very proud of where I came from and I'm proud of my family roots and heritage and it allows me to keep those traditions alive," DelSignore said.

His parents, originally from Abruzzo, Italy, immigrated to Michigan to be near their sole relative — who was working for Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn.

"And when you immigrate, you immigrate to where you have a relative and we had one here," DelSignore said.

The chef visited Italy regularly, mastering the cuisine that now makes up his menu.

"Dishes that I've fallen in love with through all of my travels to Italy, I've recreated and brought to this space," DelSignore said.

Guests at e Fiori are first welcomed by a boutique at the restaurant's entrance, featuring floral arrangements. Norma Luna, e Fiori boutique florist, said the goal is to set the scene before guests ever sit down.

"It feels comfortable," Luna said. "Alive and happy."

DelSignore said fall Italian fusion is on the horizon, including a stuzzichini menu — an opportunity to try smaller plates that reflect his Italian pride.

"From crude, to seafood, to meats… it's perfect," DelSignore said.

e Fiori has been open for four months. DelSignore said the menu changes with the seasons to ensure the freshest possible ingredients.

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