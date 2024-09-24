Birmingham tables decision to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, discussions will continue

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday evening, the Birmingham City Commission decided to delay a decision regarding an ordinance to amend their city code and phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by 2026 for environmental, public health and noise reasons.

The commission says more discussions are needed with their new healthy climate group that looks to mold the city into an environmental sustainability leader called Birmingham Green.

The city cites Ann Arbor as an example, which partially banned gas-powered leaf blowers at the start of this year.

Jason Gross has owned his landscaping company, Jason’s Outdoor Services, since 2006. He relies on gas-powered leaf blowers for big and small jobs in Birmingham and all across Oakland County.

“The technology’s not there to make these ordinances right now. Maybe 10 years from now," he said about electric and battery-powered leaf blowers.

Gross says the amount of batteries and money required to run electric leaf blowers for a business like his own would be too much of a hassle and he would have to consider ending services in Birmingham.

Birmingham resident Andrew Kwietniwski has used an electric leaf blower for a few years now and doesn’t mind it — in fact, he prefers it.

"For me, it’s just easier overall. I just charge the battery, I don’t have to maintain it or get it serviced at the start of each year," Kwietniwski said. "Just really convenient and easy.”

However, Jeff Jarvey with Triple J's Landscaping says it’s a lot different for landscaping companies compared to residents.

"For residential it’s fine because a homeowner uses it maybe an hour and then they can plug it back in. But a commercial business, they’ll probably be using it from 7 a.m. 'til 5 at night or longer," Jarvey said.

Though Birmingham is looking at Ann Arbor as a blueprint, just last week, Ann Arbor had to amend the ordinance to allow city workers to use gas-powered leaf blowers in certain circumstances like preparing natural areas for prescribed fires.

“It’s kind of ironic how they made the exception for city employees but not the residents that live within the community," Gross said.

At Monday's meeting, commissioners addressed the conflict some have with the ban.

"The pushback on this was hard," Birmingham City Commissioner Andrew Haig said.

Commissioners highlighting that the city wants to lead the area in environmental sustainability, but says they just can't make the decision at this time and will continue discussions at later meetings.

The next city commission meeting is Oct. 7.