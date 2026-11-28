NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Black Friday remains one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but for many metro Detroit shoppers, the experience looks much different than it once did.

Instead of lining up overnight or rushing through store doors before sunrise, many shoppers spent Friday afternoon browsing stores, searching for bargains and crossing items off their holiday shopping lists.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Black Friday shoppers keep tradition alive while hunting for deals across metro Detroit

At Kohl's, sisters Kelsey Jean and Lindsey Young left with two carts full of items after taking advantage of major discounts.

"We only got deals that were 50% off or more," Jean said. "I mean, why else go Black Friday shopping unless you're getting a good sale?"

The sisters said stores were actually busier Friday afternoon than they were early in the morning.

Elsewhere, some families turned Black Friday shopping into a holiday tradition.

Renee Ray, Natalie Reeves and Patty Rozelle spent the day visiting multiple stores across the region in search of Christmas gifts. Their annual outing includes stops at retailers like Target and Meijer, followed by lunch together.

"We've been all over the place," Ray said.

Rozelle said sharing the tradition with her daughters and granddaughter is what keeps her coming back every year.

"I love it, every year," Rozelle said. "We have a lot of fun."

Reeves added that the family tradition includes homemade treats and winter accessories from her mother.

"She packs us cookies ... cookies and hats," Reeves said.

At Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, shoppers continued filling stores well into the afternoon.

Baylee Cullen said some retailers were especially crowded, pointing to long lines at stores like Bath & Body Works.

"A lot of the shops were really out of the line. I'm glad we didn't go to those," Cullen said. "Bath & Body Works, it was really packed."

The crowds also created challenges outside the mall.

Shopper Sharon Matthews said it took her about 40 minutes to get through the parking lot before she could begin shopping.

Despite the traffic, Matthews said the experience was worth it.

"Lots of fun," she said. "I enjoyed people watching, and I enjoyed window shopping to see what I want to get, and I'm enjoying the deals that I see."