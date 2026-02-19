DETROIT (WXYZ) — This Black History Month, we're celebrating the incredible contributions of Black artists here in Detroit. One organization has been at the forefront for seven decades, giving artists a space to create and shine, and where everyday people can learn.

Arts Extended Gallery celebrates 72 years of showcasing Black artists in Detroit

Arts Extended Gallery was founded in Detroit back in 1952. It's believed to be one of the longest continuously operating Black arts organizations in the nation.

When doors were closed to them, a group of Black artists in Detroit made their own, making an impact for decades.

"I've always been an artist even as a little girl I could draw," said Dr. Cledie Taylor, founding member of Arts Extended Gallery.

As an artist, metallist, sculptor, and gallerist, creativity oozed off Taylor as she spoke, and continues on despite the time.

"I'll be 100 years old," Taylor said.

Taylor recalled the early formation of the group from her carefully cultivated living room filled with African Diaspora art.

"We started out as a means to get together. We're all artists," Taylor said.

They began Arts Extended Groupe in 1952, now known as Arts Extended Gallery. The organization was founded by Myrtle Hall, the first Black model at Cranbrook Academy of Art.

"She decided that not only should the people model if they want to model or do whatever, but they should come together and meet," Taylor said.

Along with Dr. Taylor, Dell Pryor and Shirley Woodson are also considered key leaders who supported the group.

Taylor says it was a welcome space for everyone, not only showcasing but also teaching.

"We were never a group of you had to belong to us or anything. You could belong to anybody, and we actually encouraged people to do whatever they were to do," Taylor said.

Over the years, the gallery constantly evolved, moving from place to place.

"I think when we went on Woodward, I was going to be through with the art business," Taylor said with a laugh.

Instead, she did what she always does: keep art alive.

"And this minister sponsored us, and we got go up again," Taylor said. "It always merged into something else."

The organization kept collections in Taylor's home and eventually opened a gallery in 2012 in a home owned by Taylor's family on Vancouver Street on Detroit's west side.

The walls of the gallery still host the art from the last show in 2024.

Decades after they began, Taylor pushed to continue showcasing Black artists and teaching.

"They stayed lowkey. They serviced the community, they serviced the schools, they serviced the children," Pamela Henry, Taylor's niece, said.

The gallery has since closed their doors to the public, but one thing is for certain: the story of Arts Extended is not finished. They remain hopeful for its future.

"Some way, shape, or style it will still be alive," Henry said.

As Taylor puts it, "Arts Extended is forever."

Some of Taylor's pieces were given to the Charles H. Wright Museum.

