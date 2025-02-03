Black History Month kicks off with Detroit-based Black tech organizations coming together

CORKTOWN, Mich. (WXYZ) — When you think about Black History Month, you often think about the past, but one Metro Detroiter is thinking about the future. Especially when it comes to technology and innovation and making sure his community has a role in it.

At New Lab Detroit, hundreds are kicking off Black History Month in the Tech Hub of Innovation.

“It’s a special celebration, everybody’s here, everybody’s excited," said Alexis Turnage, the Co-Founder of Black Tech Saturdays.

“It basically makes me have hope for the future," one attendee said.

Detroit-based organization Black Tech Saturdays is bringing them all together, growing a community by meeting twice a month to provide opportunities for Black people in tech.

“This is important to really showcase that," Alexis said. "Showcase the people that have done it before us and really show people who are looking to get into technology whether you’re tech curious, whether you’re already in technology what’s possible."

Many of them are creating start-ups, like De'Lon Dixon.

“Growing up I was really into technology I had a computer since third grade. I knew I wanted to do something innovative I just wasn’t sure what that was," Dixon said.

Dixon sacrificed his 20s to createThink Technologies, a resource to help others.

“Think Technologies is an AI company designed to build products and tools for the community small business and creatives.”

At 30, he's already thinking about legacy he wants to leave for generations behind him. Dixon is motivated by making sure all people have a role in a quickly-growing industry.

“Yes it’s important to look at what Black History is all about, but now we should think about shaping the future with black people being at the table and determining where the future of technology goes," Dixon said.

On top of creating Black Tech Saturday's Tech Connect AI Chatbot, Think Technologies is also launching UThink.

“It’ll be essentially a series of micro-courses online that teaches people how to use digital tools like Canvas, Chat GPT, Google Analytics and so forth," Dixon said.

Dixon's company is also preparing for their biggest event yet — a Google innovation summit later this month, along with Black Tech Saturdays and several others.

De'Lon is continuing to make the younger version of himself, the eight-year-old growing up in Harrison Township, proud.

“One of the really magical circles is the fact that my company Think Technologies is a partner with Google to create this event where we can inspire people the same way Google inspired me growing up, so it’s just a really full circle moment that I’m really thankful for the opportunity," Dixon said.

He's also proud of the fact that he's a part of shaping the future of Labor, right in the city of Detroit.

"This is a really special tech renaissance," Dixon said.

