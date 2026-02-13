Detroit students showcase creativity for college scholarships at Pistons Black Excellence event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit high school students put their artistic talents on display Thursday, competing for more than $100,000 in college scholarships at the Detroit Pistons 21st annual Black Excellence Scholarship Event.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Detroit students win scholarships at Pistons Black Excellence event

The event, hosted by Pistons legend Rick Mahorn and the Detroit Pistons Foundation at the Icon on Detroit's riverfront, brought together high schoolers from across the city to showcase their creativity through poetry and artwork.

Kady Robinson-Larsosa, a senior at Marygrove High School, won the grand prize, a $25,000 Earl Lloyd Scholarship for her high-energy poem.

WEB EXTRA: Kady Robinson-Larsosa performs some of her winning poem

"I feel like I've always tried my best to use my platform to uplift the beauty and brilliance of Black people," Robinson-Larsosa said.

She plans to attend the University of Michigan for communications and media.

"I have a full tuition scholarship, but I want to be able to make sure I don't have to worry about any money other than that point. I also want to make sure I'm able to pay it forward during my time in college," Robinson-Larsosa said.

Cherokee Barrow, also a senior at Marygrove, took home the $20,000 Earl Cureton Award for her colorful poster artwork displayed at the event.

"I really didn't think I'd ever be able to get an opportunity like this," Barrow said. "Like I'm an artist, but I'm kind of a lowkey artist."

Barrow said her work aimed to capture the spirit of black excellence that the event celebrates.

"I think excellence is just showing up as your best self and doing whatever you can to help others. So I tried to embody that in my artwork," Barrow said.

Mahorn said the event began as he looked for new ways to celebrate Black History Month and has grown into an annual tradition.

"To see young people get a chance and opportunity, instead of worrying about a bill. They're getting something to bring them closer to their goals," Mahorn said.

For participants like Leonard Shirley, a senior at Davis Aerospace Technical High School, the event provided a platform for authentic self-expression.

"I was actually able to be a voice and be heard for once, instead of suppressing myself as always, and I feel like I did my duty to serve my people," Shirley said.

