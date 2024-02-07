DIA's new exhibit highlights the trials and triumphs of early Black cinema

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Regeneration: Black Cinema" highlights the trials and triumphs of African American actors, filmmakers and other creatives who had to overcome racism in the film industry from 1898 to 1971.

“I heard about the exhibit. It was first in California at the Academy of Arts and Sciences and I’m so glad that it came here,” said Domonique Byrd, who visited the exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts on Wednesday.

Byrd is an aspiring actor and said the exhibit really spoke to her.

“Seeing the great actors that come before me and just the obstacles that they’ve overcome, their work and what they’ve done to change what Hollywood and Broadway looks like today,” Byrd said. “I’m just taking it all in and just respecting them and just really admiring what they’ve done, and I hope to do something similar to what they’ve done.”

Currently at the @DIADetroit. We are checking out the “Regeneration: Black Cinema” exhibit that showcases photos, posters and film experts from Black films from 1898 – 1971. My story on the exhibit will air today at 5:45pm. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ybv8TYPIzz — Tiarra Braddock (@TiarraBradTV) February 7, 2024

When you visit Regeneration, you might recognize some well-known actors and the films they were in like Dorothy Dandridge or Sidney Poitier.

According to DIA curator of film Elliot Wilhelm, the exhibit also highlights older Black actors and films that aren’t as well known.

An example of that is the film "Something Good: The Negro Kiss," which is one of the earliest on-screen depictions of a kiss between Black actors.

“Those movies which were referred to, unfortunately called race movies at the time were pretty much shown in segregated theaters for Black audiences,” Wilhelm said. “Many of those films disappeared for one reason or another — the companies went out of business, the number of prints they had weren’t that many.”

Director of the DIA Salvador Salort-Pons says he is very happy Regeneration is at the museum.

“It a story that resonates with our community. It’s relevant to them and also to the museum,” Salort-Pons said. “It’s an exhibition that is aligned with our mission.”



The exhibit definitely resonated with community members like Byrd.

“It’s just really special for it to be here and I’m glad it’s here,” Byrd said.

The exhibit will be at the DIA until June of 2024.