DPD's longest-serving active sworn member has been on the force since just after the 1967 riots

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Late in July 1967, armored tanks rolled down 12th Street, now known as Rosa Parks Boulevard amid the infamous Detroit riots. Two weeks later, during what was known as the “long, hot summer” because of more than 150 race riots nationwide, Corporal Tilman Blair joined the Detroit Police Department.

“I was only going to be here a year, and evidently I lost count," Blair said.

Tilman Blair

He's been on the force ever since. He's the longest-serving active sworn member of DPD. Blair, 80, said a friend of his encouraged him to join the department after leaving the service.

Blair said, “When I first went down, I wasn’t tall enough.”

“They dropped the height requirement probably about a month later," he said.

Tilman Blair

The corporal said he worked in various units over the years, including traffic enforcement. However, these days he works in Traffic Safety where he answers the phone when crossing guards need to call off and he makes sure there’s a replacement so kids can still cross the streets safely.

When asked about changes over the years on the force, he said, "Well, I think a lot of things they’re doing on the street now as far as the technology and stuff. I’m not up to date on that.”

Tilman Blair

His supervisor, Sgt. Curtis Perry Jr. said Blair can recall incidents from decades ago with precision.

“He remembers everything, and so when you talk to him, he’s very knowledgeable, resourceful, and he has a memory like an elephant," he explained.

Perry has been on the force since 1975 and started supervising Blair in 2013.

“He was telling us today how to read your fingerprint," he said.

Tilman Blair

Among his proudest accomplishments include his family.

Blair said, “I’m proud of them in a way that, basically, I got three daughters and they never really got in any trouble and stuff and they all good kids. Good adults now because they all grown.”

Tilman Blair An undated courtesy photo of Detroit Police Department Corporal Tilman Blair and his family.

He said he has no plans of retiring, and his key to longevity on the force is simple.

“Well, keep on livin’," Blair said.

"You gotta be dedicated to serving the public in order to do this job. It can't just be a job for the salary," he advised.

Tilman Blair

His advice for others in the workforce is universal.

Blair said, “If you treat like you want to be treated (then) you’ll be alright, but if you think you can treat people like you’re better than them, then that’s a bad thought.“