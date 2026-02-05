Blueprints to beautiful homes: Warren's only Black female home developer helps families achieve homeownership

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Faye Baker is breaking barriers in Warren as the city's only Black female home developer, turning her passion for homeownership into a mission to help families build wealth and create brighter futures.

The Detroit native discovered her calling at age 21 when she purchased her first home.

"I had one son at the time. I just so happened to look down the street, and I saw a home for sale, and I thought, " Wow, how does that work?" Baker said.

After going through the homebuying process, Baker realized the transformative power of homeownership.

"Understanding finance and housing, I felt like if it could change my life, it could change everyone's life," Baker said.

Today, Baker serves as the CEO and president of Baker & Associates and leads the Empowerment and Development Housing Resource Center, a nonprofit offering free services including homebuyer education, credit coaching, and financial literacy programs for families.

But Baker's impact extends beyond education – she's actively building homes too.

"I acquire raw land and develop it into housing," Baker said.

Currently, Baker is developing 20 modular homes in Warren, with three already completed, and plans to finish the remaining homes by summer.

Her work has transformed lives like that of Tannisha Hurd, who grew up in low-income housing. With Baker's guidance, Hurd and her husband purchased their first home in 2014 for around $80,000, later selling it for nearly four times that amount in 2022 and moving into a $400,000 house in Macomb Township.

"I didn't think it was possible, and when I realized that it was, I was happy, blessed, thankful to be able to do that," Hurd said.

For Baker, homeownership represents more than just property ownership – it's about generational change.

"I have a passion for homeownership. So, whatever it takes to get you from A to Z, that's what I do," Baker said. "That is how you change your life, and the life of your kids."

