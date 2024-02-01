Inside 'The Coloring Museum' in Detroit, an interactive art experience

DETROIT (WXYZ) — February 1 marks the start of Black History Month, and all month long, we're celebrating the contributions and honoring the legacy of Black Americans around the country and in metro Detroit.

One person we want you to meet is Sherrie Savage. She's the owner of The Coloring Museum. Coloring on the walls is a huge no-no for most, but at the museum, you don't have to worry about it.

The museum is an interactive art experience like no other.

Savage is an entrepreneur, illustrator, graphic designer and proud Detroiter.

The museum is a place where people can engage with art by coloring it.

The rotating gallery features local artists, with budding artists young and old, adding their colorful spin to the black-and-white space murals.

"Its relaxing, I get to express myself without even talking," Imani Mambureh, who celebrated her 11th birthday at the museum, said. "Really, it’s like expressing yourself through colors."

This month, the exhibit at the museum is dedicated to Black History Month. Savage's illustrations are meant to trigger thoughts, like a drawing of Lonnie Johnson.

"At the end of the day, especially kids, they know of the Super Soaker, but they don’t know who made the Super Soaker. And, what a quick fun lesson. A question that can easily turn into a lesson," Savage said.

Although it's a kid-friendly space, The Coloring Museum also attracts many adults with 'Wine Down Fridays.' The event sells out nearly every week.

Savage tells 7 Action News, her heart is for young creatives, and erasing the idea of a starving artist.

"Being able to show... a Black person can be successful as an artist and, a Black woman on top of that, means everything to me to make sure kids know especially minority kids in the city," Savage said.

The pop-up space, located on Grand River in Detroit, will be available through the end of February.

If you would like to help make this a permanent staple in the city, you can follow to coloring museum on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.