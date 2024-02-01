Ruth E. Carter exhibit at Charles H. Wright Museum continues to impress visitors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ruth E. Carter’s exhibit, "Afrofuturism in Costume Design," is on display at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit.

Many people may know Carter for her costumes in Marvel’s 2018 "Black Panther" movie.

She was the first African American to win two Oscars for her work in "Black Panther."

“The woman is a genius and she is an icon when it comes to doing Black fashion and Black costumes for movies,” Mark Bryan, a visitor of the exhibit, said.

What many people don’t know is that Carter’s costume designs are shown in films that date back 30 years.

Carter's fashions have been seen in Spike Lee’s "Do The Right Thing," "Malcolm X," "Shaft' and many more.

“Now I have lot of favorite pieces, but the one that blew my mine when I first walked in that I didn’t know she did was when I saw 'I’m Gonna to Git You Sucka,'” Mark Bryan said.

He and his wife Donnetta Bell-Bryan visited Carter’s exhibit for the first time on Thursday.

“This is something I thought maybe we could only see in California or something. But for it to be here, I was amazed,” Bell-Bryan said.

Jennifer Evans with the Charles H. Wright Museum says this is the first time Carter’s exhibit is in an African American museum.

“I think so many of the films she’s worked on are rooted in African American history and culture…. so having it at an African American museum was exciting for her,” Evans said.

Evans said visitors can learn so much about history from the exhibit.

“Several of her films are based on real events, 'Amistad,' 'Selma,' 'Malcolm X,'" Evans added. “Their films about real places, real people… she was able to mine through real historic documents… that retell that story.”

As for Mark and Donnetta Bryan, they say it was great seeing Carter’s costumes up close and personal.

“When you see it come to life right before your eyes,” Mark Bryan said. “To see what the material was, how it actually flowed, how it actually looked.”

The exhibit will be on display at the museum until March 31.