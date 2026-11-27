DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of shoppers headed to Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion on Black Friday with some extra money to spend as part of an annual effort to support Black-owned businesses.

Black Leaders Detroit distributed $18,000 in free gift certificates Friday during its fifth annual Black Friday Gift Certificate Giveaway. The initiative provided 300 shoppers with money to spend at 11 participating businesses along Livernois.

Each shopper received $50 to spend at participating retail businesses and $10 to use for food.

The goal, organizers said, is not only to bring customers to the Avenue of Fashion on one of the busiest shopping days of the year but to encourage them to return throughout the year.

“We have to be a little more intentional as shoppers to make sure we're patronizing some of these stores,” Black Leaders Detroit CEO Dwan Dandridge said.

Among the participating businesses was Tauntus Greek Store, which sells Divine Nine sorority and fraternity merchandise.

Co-owner Dennae Hawkins said operating a business along the historic stretch of Livernois carries special significance.

“Being on the Avenue of Fashion, first of all, is historic. And to be a representative on one of the streets that is Black business owned, it's excellent,” Hawkins said.

WATCH: Black Leaders Detroit gives shoppers $18,000 to support Avenue of Fashion businesses

Black Leaders Detroit gives shoppers $18,000 to support Avenue of Fashion businesses

Despite that significance, running a business along the corridor can come with challenges, particularly as the weather turns colder.

“During the winter months, people don't like to get out their cars, it's hard to park on Livernois,” co-owner Nadonya Muslim said.

Black Leaders Detroit hopes its giveaway can help participating businesses overcome some of those challenges by giving shoppers another reason to visit the corridor.

“We want to make sure that we're playing a part in drawing people out here but also supporting the people that are coming out here who may not have as much money in the coffers that they're accustomed to,” Dandridge said.

For shoppers Carmay Claiborne and Katrina Wesley, the giveaway also offered an opportunity to intentionally support local Black entrepreneurs.

“They're all in the same area here, so it's like you're helping your next door neighbor,” Claiborne said.

“I will support anything Detroit offers, especially if you're going to help entrepreneurs. They need the support, they need the help,” Wesley said.

For businesses on the Avenue of Fashion, a strong Black Friday can make a significant difference in annual sales.

Clement Brown Jr., founder of the Three Thirteen store, said his business counts on the shopping day every year.

“We calculate this day every year. Without the sales from this day, our yearly sales would be down,” Brown said.

Organizers and business owners are hoping the impact extends beyond a single day. Brown said getting new customers through the door gives businesses a chance to turn them into repeat shoppers.

“When they come in and find things they like, they always come back,” Brown said.

