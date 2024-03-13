Blake's Hard Cider, Gypsy Spirits team up again for new Triple Jam Vodka

Blake's Hard Cider and Petoskey-based Gypsy Spirits are teaming up once again for a new vodka: Triple Jam Vodka.

It comes after the much-anticipated and successful release of the Apple Pie Vodka that was released last summer.

Triple Jam Vodka brings together vodka with flavors of fresh strawberry, blackberry and raspberry, with a touch of apples.

It's inspired by Blake's cider, Triple Jam, a 6.5% semi-sweet cider made with real berries.

“We’re excited to partner with our friends at Gypsy Spirits, to bring the flavors of Triple Jam to Michigan’s cocktail and spirits lovers,” Blake's Hard Cider Founder Andrew Blake. “This vodka pairs our delicious real fruit flavors with their masterful distilling for a uniquely Michigan experience. Gypsy Spirits’ ethos is one of embracing life to its fullest, and that’s always something we can get behind at Blake’s.”

“Having the opportunity to work with a group of people who are so good at what they do and are so passionate about their craft and supporting Michigan, is what makes being in the beverage industry so amazing. Working with Andrew and the Blake’s team is exciting because they helped put Michigan craft beverages on the map,” Gypsy Spirits founder Michael Kazanowski added in a release. “After the success of the first launch with Blake’s, Apple Pie Vodka, we are excited to collab again, this time with their famous Triple Jam.”

The spirit is available now at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill and at retailers across the state.

Blake's is also celebrating Triple Jam's five-year anniversary at the Berry Bash House Party at Blake's Event Tent and Tasting Room in Armada on Saturday, April 13. Tickets are available at blakeshardcider.com.