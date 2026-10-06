BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police are stepping up enforcement against the use of e-motos by teenagers, warning that the vehicles are not electric bicycles but are legally considered motorcycles.

Watch Jolie's report in the video player below:

Bloomfield Township police crack down on illegal e-motos after multiple teen incidents

Police say they are seeing a growing number of young riders, some as young as 13 years old, operating e-motos on public roads and pedestrian pathways.

Chief James Gallagher says many parents may not realize the vehicles require insurance, registration, and a valid driver's license to operate legally.

"With a 14-year-old on an e-moto with no helmet, it's an illegal machine, doing wheelies down the road, and we go back to that responsible use," Gallagher said.

According to police, riders must be at least 18 years old to legally operate the vehicles.

The issue has become a major concern following a serious crash last month in which two teenagers were critically injured in an e-moto collision involving a pickup truck.

Over the weekend alone, Bloomfield Township police impounded six e-motos. One vehicle was seized Friday near Oak Boulevard and Covington Road. On Sunday, an officer on routine patrol spotted five teenagers riding e-motos on a pedestrian crossing on Franklin Road.

Police said the vehicles were capable of traveling more than 30 miles per hour.

"We made contact with the juveniles. They all cooperated with us, but we impounded those as well because they were e-motos, not e-bikes," Gallagher said.

Police warn that parents could face financial and legal consequences if their children are involved in a crash while operating an illegal vehicle.

"In the event that somebody gets injured, it's going to be the parents who are held responsible," Gallagher said.

Some residents say they share the department's concerns. Sally Foley, who frequently sees young riders on e-motos and e-bikes in parking lots, said the vehicles can appear suddenly and create dangerous situations for drivers.

"One minute they're not there, and then you start backing up, and they're there," Foley said.

Foley said community members should not hesitate to speak up when they see unsafe behavior.

"If you're present, say something to the kids. You might save their life," she said.

In addition to enforcement, Bloomfield Township police are developing a safety course designed to educate families about e-moto laws. The proposal also includes a licensing program for e-bike riders and is expected to be presented to the township board next week.

"We need some action sooner rather than later," Gallagher said.

Police hope the combination of education and enforcement will help prevent future injuries and keep young riders safe.