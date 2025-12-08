Bloomfield Twp. police to step up drunk driving & distracted driving enforcement

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police are putting out a message about stepped-up enforcement against drunk driving and distracted driving.



As the holidays approach, they tell me the department plans to use additional grant funding to pay for extra police units to be out patrolling.

Chief James Gallagher said this is the time of year when people should be extra careful and celebrate responsibly as they head out to gatherings and holiday parties.

Also, police said it's a time for law enforcement to really emphasize what's important before it's too late.

“There always seems to be one or two tragedies this time of year," Gallgher said. “Historically the holidays bring more traffic. More impaired driving on the roads. More distracted driving. We’ll put extra cars on the roads. Specifically, looking for that type of driving behavior.”

Police said evenings are often when they see the most cases of impaired driving, and that's when all drivers need to pay extra attention to potential dangers.