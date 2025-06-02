Bobcat Bonnie's closing in Ferndale, leaving only the Lansing location

(WXYZ) — Bobcat Bonnie's announced it is closing its location in Ferndale after Monday's service, leaving just one location open in Michigan.

In a post on Facebook, owner Matt Buskard said another operator is taking over the space in due time.

"To our friends- THANK YOU for 7 years of what I can only describe as a dream. I am so lucky and so blessed to have been a part of such a great community," the post reads.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Monday and will remain open until 10 p.m. or until they sell out, with all of the drinks priced at $5.

Starting Tuesday, he said they will have a sale at the restaurant where they are selling tables, chairs and other items from the restaurant.

"Thank you Ferndale for truly changing so many of our lives. And thank you for changing mine- and building my confidence to be myself without wavering. It is so empowering to live in this community. If you are ever in the Lansing area- we would love to see you at Bobcat Lansing!" the post reads.

The closure in Ferndale is the latest Bobcat Bonnie's location to close. In March, the flagship location in Corktown closed. The restaurant in Wyandotte closed in January, and locations in Ypsilanti and Clinton Township closed last year.

Shortly after the closure in Corktown, it was announced that Street Beet, a popular vegan pop-up restaurant, will move into a permanent home inside the location.