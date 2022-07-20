Watch Now
Body found in Stoepel Park identified as missing retired DPD officer Stefon Hodo

A Detroit mother is pleading for her son's safe return. Stefon Hodo, a retired Detroit police officer, went missing two weeks ago.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 11:57:40-04

(WXYZ) — Sources tell 7 Action News that the body found in Stoepel Park last week is that of retired DPD officer Stefon Hodo, who went missing about three weeks ago.

RELATED: 'Still looking': Detroit police seek public's help to find missing retired officer
Hodo's disappearance came two weeks after Detroit Police arrested a man seen twice on camera shooting up a home on the city's west side.

The home had adults and children inside and investigators say the suspect used Hodo's gun to commit the crime. He was also driving Hodo's black 2007 Lexus which is still missing.

According to a neighbor, the suspect and Hodo weren't pals. In fact, they'd gotten into some sort of dispute which is only adding to the questions and concerns surrounding Hodo's disappearance.

On July 14, police recovered a body in Stoepel Park.

