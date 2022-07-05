DETROIT (WXYZ) — In what's become an unusual case, the Detroit Police Department is asking for help identifying a former officer they believe could be in danger.

“Very sad story. We are still looking for him and hoping that he’s OK,” Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

Expressing concern, White is putting out a call to help locate former officer Stefon Hodo, who's been missing since last week. Hodo served the city as an officer from 2005 to 2013 before leaving without any disciplinary action or history of trouble.

“We want to make sure the officer is OK. He has not been seen or heard from since before the arrest. This was the case you aired last week where the person was shooting into the home with an assault rifle,” White said.

Police say Hodo’s vehicle and guns were stolen by a suspect tied to the shooting last week on Ferguson Street.

Tuesday, the chief alluded to Hodo and the suspect being neighbors who got into a dispute last week.

“It’s our understanding and belief this person may have had some interaction with the missing officer, and his life could be in danger,” White said.

So far, it’s unknown what led to an argument between Hodo and the suspect and how his weapons and vehicle were taken.

Among the other high-profile cases being briefed at this press conference, the chief emphasized the urgency in finding Hodo unharmed.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the former officer, please call the Detroit police Department right away at 313-267-4600.

