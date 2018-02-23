Boil water advisory for Livonia expected to remain in effect until at least Sunday

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - The boil water advisory will remain in effect for Livonia until further notice.

City officials say Sunday would be the earliest possible day that the advisory could be lifted. The Great Lakes Water Authority began the first of two rounds of water testing Friday morning.

The advisory will remain in effect until GLWA notifies the city that the alert is lifted and water is safe to drink without boiling.

GLWA repair crews are continuing repairs on the water main break on Schoolcraft Road.

The break briefly resulted in flooding on I-96 Thursday evening.