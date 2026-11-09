DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A night of fundraising and celebration turned into panic this weekend after a bomb threat forced hundreds to evacuate the Henry Ford Museum.

It happened Saturday evening.

Ivan Patiño told 7 News Detroit, "I was just thinking about that yesterday and trying to figure out why would somebody do that. I just feel disappointed."

Bomb threat forces evacuation during fundraiser, wedding reception at Henry Ford Museum

Patiño said he and his wife were volunteering at a fundraiser at the museum. The event included a silent auction for Ann Arbor's Father Gabriel Richard High School where his daughter attends.

"Many students depend on the scholarships," he said.

However, he said, "There was no opportunity to do the auction."

Around 7:45 p.m., he said the crowd suddenly started leaving, even though the event had more than two hours to go.

"You see a lot of people walking by to the hallways. There was no other announcements other than 'please get out', uh 'move', 'let's vacate'. People starting to walk to the exit. My wife and I we were very confused because we didn't expect anything bad happen," he recalled.

As it turns out, according to Dearborn police, someone made a bomb threat. It disrupted a big night set aside for Father Gabriel Richard High School to raise money.

"We are very sad for that. I'm very disappointed, but I understand that safety's first and we are glad that we are able to get out safe and nobody got hurt. Just very disappointed about the situation," he said.

7 News Detroit learned a wedding reception at Eagle Tavern in Greenfield Village was also disrupted.

Patiño said, "I just hope whoever did it got put into a judge and the judge decides what to do in that situation. But I'm hoping that this is not something that will just fade away."

Dearborn police tells 7 News Detroit a search was conducted, no suspicious devices were found, and a suspect has not yet been identified. We're told the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the Henry Ford said the following:

Following a thorough review and inspection of The Henry Ford’s campus Saturday evening, the Dearborn Police Department reported no ongoing threat to the institution and therefore, our venues opened as normal today, Sunday, November 8.

We are deeply grateful for Dearborn’s swift response. Their diligence and professionalism helped ensure the safety and security of our guests, volunteers, and staff.