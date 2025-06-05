Bomb threat forces Spirit plane to be evacuated at DTW

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A bomb threat forced a Spirit Airlines flight to be evacuated at Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday morning.

The flight was about to head to LAX, and was set to take off at 8:36 a.m. before the threat grounded it.

According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, all passengers safely deplaned and were transported to the Evans terminal on a bus.

The Authority's Emergency & Support Services, along with the TSA, responded to the incident.

WCAA is investigating the threat and its legitimacy. Below is a statement from Spirit on the matter:

"Law enforcement was requested to meet Spirit Airlines flight 2145 (DTW-LAX) prior to departure from Detroit (DTW) due to a potential security issue. The aircraft taxied to a remote location, and Guests were safely deplaned and transported back to the terminal. The Guests were rescreened, and the aircraft was inspected and cleared by law enforcement. The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we are working to get our Guests to their destination as soon as possible. Further questions should be directed to law enforcement."

