Booking a spring break trip? Here's what you need to know

(WXYZ) — Spring break is right around the corner for many people, and if you're looking to book a trip, you better hop to it.

Flights are filling quickly and many prices are going up, but can you still get a deal? I went out and got some advice.

The Stewart family from New Baltimore are huge into travel. They've been to Utah, Bay Harbor, Seattle, Mexico and more. Now, they're planning for their spring break.

She said they are Delta flyers, and I checked flights from Detroit to Ft. Lauderdale for Saturday, March 26 through Saturday, April 2. As of Wednesday, all the basic economy seats were sold out.

The lowest fare was $1,048 for a main cabin seat on a nonstop flight leaving Detroit at 6:40 p.m.

So, we went to Jill Jones with Cadillac Travel in Southfield, what's the best bang for your buck right now?

“I think if you’re willing to drive to the port of entry, cruises are incredible pricing right now. Great pricing," she said. "And I think a very safe venue.

But are cruises a safe venue with the pandemic still going on?

“Anybody who works on a cruise ship has to be vaccinated and boosted and they’re tested one or two times during the week as well. And if you want to go on a cruise, you have to be vaccinated and you are tested at the port before you get on the ship," Jones said.

Another suggestion is to consider a shorter trip. Jones said think about going for four or five nights, as kids are still going to love it.

Jones said there's still availability for Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Just remember, COVID-19 protocols are not stagnant, so you need to keep checking, even after you book.

When it comes to airfare, you can finder cheaper flights on third-party sites, but remember, for Delta flights, basic economy tickets are non-refundable and non-changeable unless the ticket falls within a "basic economy waiver," which for those whose travel originates in the U.S., expired on Dec. 31, 2021.