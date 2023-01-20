Boss reflects on life of a 16-year-old Lakeland High School student killed in crash with bus

(WXYZ) — A family is grieving after their son, Justin Schenberger, was killed in a car crash Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened around 2 p.m. in Highland Township at South Cooley Lake and South Duck Lake Road, about 5 miles from the school. Authorities say the 16-year-old turned left in front of an oncoming bus.

"That's a great loss. He was just more mature, different than the other kids," Rob Ryeson owner of Highland House said.

Schenberger worked part-time at Highland House on the weekend. The owner, Rob Ryeson is bereaved.

"Just a gentleman. I have nothing but good things to say about him I mean it from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Schenberger attended Lakeland High School in White Lake. The Huron Valley School District sent a letter to families saying in part, "we are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. My heart goes out to the family during this difficult time. No family member should ever know the tragedy of losing a child."

The district also promised to provide counseling to help students grieve.

"Hard worker too. Got along with everybody. He was just a top-notch kid. Great loss," Ryeson said.