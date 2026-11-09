BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — You can, of course, pick up your Thanksgiving turkey at the grocery store. But for families looking to try something different this year, Bowers Farm is offering a turkey with a distinctive flavor and a long history.

Bourbon Red turkeys are a heritage breed known for their rich flavor, particularly their dark meat.

Watch Jolie Sherman's report in the video player below:

Bourbon Red turkeys offer a different Thanksgiving tradition at Bowers Farm

“The dark meat is very dark and very flavorful,” said Paul Watkins, a resident farmer at Bowers Farm. “Chefs through Slow Food USA have rated this particular turkey as the tastiest for Thanksgiving, and that's standing year after year for some time.

The birds are also noticeably curious. Watkins said they tend to follow people around the farm, something we experienced firsthand as they pecked at our equipment and investigated just about everything around them.

Beyond their flavor and personality, Watkins said Bourbon Reds have a history that stretches back generations. He said similar heritage turkeys would have been found on tables during colonial times, but today the birds are much less common because they cost more to raise than commercial turkeys.

“They’re very limited numbers, maybe 1,000 breeders in the United States,” Watkins said. “That’s why they’re on the Livestock Conservancy, so it’s important to get them back on the plate to help build their population. It starts with the consumer.”

His wife, Sharron Watkins, said the difference is noticeable when it comes time to eat.

“They’re not frozen, they’re not commercial,” she said. “They have a natural flavor to them.”

Through a partnership with MSU Extension and Oakland County Parks, visitors can see the turkeys at Bowers Farm throughout the year. The partnership also aims to teach families more about agriculture and the food they eat.

“We’re working together to build access and help education throughout Oakland County so that we can teach people where their food comes from,” said Christi Evans, district director for MSU Extension.

Some families we spoke with at the farm said they had never tried a Bourbon Red turkey before but would consider putting one on their Thanksgiving table.

“Sounds like something I would definitely try,” Bloomfield Hills resident Olivia Simoes said.

Another resident agreed.

“I never heard of these turkeys, so now that I know a little more, I’d definitely be open to trying them,” resident Lauren VanSloten said.

Bowers Farm says the birds will be available for pickup the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Information on how to register for one can be found on WXYZ.com.