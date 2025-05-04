Boyfriend of London Thomas charged in unrelated case; still considered person of interest in Thomas' death

WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The boyfriend of London Thomas has been arrested and charged in an unrelated case after her death.

WATCH FOOTAGE OF THE ARRAIGNMENT BELOW

VIDEO: Man arraigned in relation to death of London Thomas

Jalen Pendergrass, London's boyfriend, has been charged with count of false report of a felony, which is a felony charge punishable up to four years in prison and a $2000 fine. He is still considered a person of interest in Thomas' death, with prosecutors attempting to charge him in the case.

Pendergrass was arrested earlier this weekend for allegedly filing a false police report a year ago, according to the family's attorney. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail, awaiting future court dates.

The attorney says police are making arrests for a case they're not prepared to bring to court.

WATCH OUR REPORT FROM SATURDAY EVENING

Boyfriend of London Thomas arrested in unrelated case

On Friday, the man's mother, Charla Pendergrass, was arraigned on a charge in connection London's death. Charla was charged with lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.

"If you go back to even yesterday, think about this: Your cameras here at Channel 7 were the only ones out front when Charla Pendergrass was arrested. And when have you ever seen, again, they did the perp walk. Normal protocol is, you know, you take somebody through the Sally Port. They want to do everything they can to destroy the reputation of my clients to make their case, a case which they do not have," said Defense attorney Terry L. Johnson.

WATCH OUR FRIDAY REPORT AND CHARLA'S ARRAIGNMENT

Woman now facing charge in connection to death of Detroit teen London Thomas

ARRAIGNMENT: Woman facing charge in connection to death of Detroit teen London Thomas

Thomas was last seen April 5 in Inkster and reported missing three days later. Jalen Pendergrass is believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Thomas’ body was found inside a parked white SUV in Southfield last weekend. Neighbors told 7 News Detroit the SUV had been parked there for two weeks, but no one knew how it got there.

Previous report: FBI and police raid Inkster home of missing teen London Thomas' boyfriend