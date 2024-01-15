Brian Barczyk, owner of The Reptarium, dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Brian Barczyk, a Macomb County man known globally for his love of animals and owner of The Reptarium in Utica, has died.

The Reptarium announced Barczyk’s death on Monday, calling him “an exceptional individual.” Barczyk had been battling pancreatic cancer.

“More than the guiding light of our organization, Brian's fervent passion for reptiles and wildlife, along with his steadfast dedication to education, has touched innumerable hearts and minds globally,” part of a statement from The Reptarium said. "We've lost an exceptional individual — a visionary, mentor, and friend. For those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him, Brian's absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

Earlier this month, Barczyk posted an emotional goodbye message on social media. Barczyk has more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube — where he shared his animal adventures in videos – or “vlogs.”

“I appreciate you guys so much, it’s been an amazing journey… each one of you have changed my life like you can’t believe,” Barczyk said in the YouTube video.

Barczyk was open about his health journey to his social media fans. He was diagnosed on Feb. 27, 2023. It was Stage 2 but quickly became Stage 4, he told WXYZ’s Alicia Smith last November.

Macomb County man known for his love of animals inspires fans

Pancreatic cancer is often caught in late stages because the symptoms can be vague. Smith asked Barczyk what symptom prompted him to go to the doctor.

“The back pain," he replied. "The pain was abdominal, you know, like from stomach to back.”

Barczyk was building his dream — an expansion across the street from The Reptarium — called the LegaSea Aquarium. He said in the recent video that he wouldn’t be able to see it completed.

Barczyk said he was entering hospice care, and that his family will continue plans to open the aquarium and update the vlog.

“I’m going to be able to look down on the legacy, I’m going to be able to look down on my family and everyone who I love,” he said in the emotional video. “I love you guys, you guys be good… inspire people.”

Owner of The Reptarium in Utica asking for donations for aquarium after cancer diagnosis

The Barczyk family is inviting the community to join them for a public memorial walk-through to honor his life on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at Heritage Church in Sterling Heights.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to visit and engage with a page made in his honor on The Reptarium’s website. At the opening of LegaSea Aquarium, visitors can find Barczyk’s handprint and place their hand in his.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we find comfort in the memories and the lasting light of Brian's work. He will be deeply missed but indeed, never forgotten,” The Reptarium said.

If you’d like to become a sponsor of LegaSea, email melisa.sweet@thereptarium.com. You can also email info@thereptarium.com for more information.

