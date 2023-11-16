Macomb County man known for his love of animals inspires fans

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Brian Barcyzk has loved animals since he was a kid. He opened ‘The Reptarium’ in Utica six years ago so he could share that love with others.

It’s truly an interactive experience.

“You’re holding a baby sloth,” Brian said to 7 Action News. “You’re in sloth heaven.”

The baby sloth was just the beginning.

He also let the 7 Action News crew hold an albino alligator.

“It’s going to sit like this. Just give him a little bit of a hold there,” said Barcyzk.

The shop features a bearded dragon and even a cow reticulated python.

His true reptile army? His 17,000,000 fans on social media — where he shares his animal adventures in videos – or “vlogs.”

In this Youtube video, Brian can be seen trying to capture his escaped python.

But his latest videos are revealing a much bigger struggle.

“Here it is. It’s not good. It’s pancreatic cancer,” he said in another vlog.

"You know, I think that it's two things. Number one, I want to share to inspire others that may be going through something similar. And it's also a little bit of a video diary for us, too, he revealed,” he said.

Brian was diagnosed on February 27. Pancreatic cancer is often caught in late stage because the symptoms can be vague.

When asked what symptoms prompted Brian to go to the doctor, he said “the back pain. You know, the pain sometimes in my stomach, as well, you know. But the pain was abdominal, you know, like from stomach to back.”

He lost his hair during chemo treatment and after exhausting his options, he’s now hoping to enter a clinical trial.

“It's a disease that's one of the most deadly cancers, but yet it's one of the most underfunded cancers because it's not as common,” he said about his passion to raise awareness.

The ‘Brian Strong’ well wishes from his supporters at his shop and online are lifting his spirits. And he’s keeping busy.

“Yesterday we constructed a 40-foot-wall of fishtank,” Brian said in a Youtube video.

Brian is building his dream – a reptarium expansion. And what will he call it? ‘The Legasea Aquarium.’

“My friend called me one day and said, you should name it "Legasea". And I was like, that's perfect. So it did change -- the play on words,” Brian said.

He’s hoping to raise enough money to finish the project in early 2024.

“This part of my life is about creating legacy and creating memories, you know, memories for my family and my loved ones and creating legacy for the future,” he said.

If you’d like to support Brian Barczyk’s ‘Legasea Aquarium,’ click the following link for his GoFundMe.

You can also learn more about pancreatic cancer on www.pancan.org.

The most common symptoms include pain in the abdomen or back, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, change in stool, new onset diabetes, and pancreatitis. But the list goes on. So, if you’re not feeling like yourself, talk with you doctor.