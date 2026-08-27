Brilliant Detroit turns vacant neighborhood homes into hubs of support for kids and families

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students head back to the classroom, many families are still working to make sure children have the tools they need to succeed — both inside and outside of school. In Detroit, one nonprofit is stepping in to help with everything from tutoring and literacy programs to meals and mentorship.

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Brilliant Detroit builds neighborhood hubs to support kids and families

Brilliant Detroit transforms old, vacant, and often dilapidated houses into neighborhood hubs stocked with books, food, and community resources. The organization, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, now operates 17 hubs in Detroit and 1 in Pontiac — and has expanded to serve families in Philadelphia and Chicago as well.

Carmen Colón, Brilliant Detroit's director of community engagement and partnership, says the programs are designed to reach everyone in the household.

"We offer all kinds of literacy enrichment programs, health programs, family support… so really it reaches the whole family," Colón said.

Each hub is marked by an orange door and built out of homes so they feel like a natural part of the neighborhoods they serve. Brilliant Detroit Executive Director Tarsha Gale says that sense of belonging is intentional.

"We needed to be able to do that where people are," Gale said. "This hub is going to be different than that hub and that hub."

The organization has a goal of operating 24 hubs total in Detroit. Inside each one, kids have access to food, activities, and a safe place to grow — with free tutoring during the summer and after-school services aimed at building early literacy skills by the 3rd grade.

Osborn Hub Manager Makalah McDougal says the relationships formed there go beyond academics.

"It helps them with learning and it helps them with our journey," McDougal said. "They tell me I'm like their big sister."

Student Desiree Johnson says the support makes a real difference.

"She helps us out with stuff we need help with in school," Johnson said. "I love being here."

For Dorothy Brooks, the impact of Brilliant Detroit became personal through her daughter, Elizabeth.

"Coming here made me love it because of the impact they made on my child," Dorothy Brooks said.

Elizabeth credits the organization with turning her academics around.

"They helped me improve my grades," Elizabeth Brooks said. "They helped me get all A's."

Dorothy says the experience inspired her to give back.

"They're getting them ready, not just with book bags and the supplies," Dorothy said. "Ready with reading and math tutoring. You need to do something to give back to the community."

She eventually became a volunteer — and found something she didn't expect.

"Then I became aunty Dorothy," Dorothy said. "And we're giving out food and we're giving out resources."

The lessons Brilliant Detroit hopes to leave with every child go well beyond the classroom.

"Brilliant Detroit gave me a family. Brilliant Detroit gave me a home," Dorothy said.

"Thank you for everything you do… and for helping us improve our grades," Elizabeth said.

"You don't have to finish the race first… but finish it," Dorothy said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

