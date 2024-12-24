Bringing Joy Home: Friends for Animals Launches 'Home for the Holidays' Initiative

As the holiday season approaches, many families are preparing for Christmas with traditions that go beyond the usual presents under the tree. For some, this time of year marks a heartwarming moment to welcome a furry friend into their home, creating unforgettable memories with a new dog or cat.

This Christmas, the nonprofit organization Friends for Animals is adding an extra layer of joy with a new initiative, "Home for the Holidays." This unique program allows families to adopt a pet before Christmas and have their new companion delivered right to their doorstep on Christmas Eve.

Cory Keller, President and CEO of Friends for Animals, emphasizes the importance of this initiative.

"We still have a lot of animals seeking those forever homes," said Cory. The program aims to encourage adoption during the holiday season, fostering the human-animal bond and spreading Christmas spirit.

One recent adopter, Deanna Plemmons, shared her joy after adopting a cat & naming him Ramen.

"Ramen is now part of our family, and hopefully, we will have her for a long, long time," she said, reflecting on the happiness that a new pet can bring during Christmas.

On this particular Christmas Eve, Friends for Animals delivered three cats and one dog to families across Metro Detroit, capturing the sheer joy of the occasion.

Deanna's daughter, London, was overjoyed to welcome Ramen into his forever home "She had no idea," Deanna said. She recalled the moment her daughter found Ramen and met him for the first time "Out of all the cats, Ramen was sticking her little paw out, trying to get her attention."

Deanna expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to adopt Ramen, saying, "I am glad that we could do this and glad you could make it happen for us." Friends for Animals is committed to ensuring that no furry friend is left behind this Christmas season, providing homes for pets in need.

As the holiday season unfolds, initiatives like "Home for the Holidays" remind us of the joy and love that pets bring into our lives. Deanna concluded with a heartfelt sentiment, "I think she already feels the love, and she will be okay."

