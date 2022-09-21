Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer

(WXYZ) — The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side.

The victim, Isiah Jones, was a decorated local boxer whose trainer was trying to get him to leave the city because of family drama.

Jones was a 2016 Golden Glove recipient and was a born fighter. Neighbors say after the shooting, his brother took off.

"I instantly broke down in tears and was hurt," Isiah's trainer, Roshawn Jones, said.

Roshawn says he was trying to convince the 28-year-old boxer to train in Toledo and leave the city and the drama for a month.

"I was trying to get him for the last 30 days to come down to the gym and start training at the gym so he could isolate himself from his friends and that type of negative energy that was in Detroit at the time," Roshawn said.

Detroit police are still searching for the suspect, who they confirm is a relative. They have not revealed a motive, but Roshawn says regardless, the father of two will be missed and should be honored.

"I want people to know most Isiah was a hard-working individual, he was determined, he was strong, he was a great father," he said.

if anyone knows the relative's whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detroit police.